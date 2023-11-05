Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.87 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,909 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.11.

Shares of ADBE opened at $563.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $256.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $537.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $483.54. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.23 and a 1-year high of $574.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

