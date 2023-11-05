Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Has $367,000 Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $984,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 711.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $81.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $73.25 and a 1 year high of $90.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.12 and a 200-day moving average of $80.96.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

