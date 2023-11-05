Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XBI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100,996.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601,188,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,018,900,000 after buying an additional 600,594,035 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,202,000 after buying an additional 4,835,071 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,829,000 after buying an additional 1,682,382 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth $112,104,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $71.46 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $92.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.91 and its 200 day moving average is $79.84.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

