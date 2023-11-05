Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.59 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 0.9% of Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 734.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $926,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,272 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1,071.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $550,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Boeing by 175,431.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $452,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,261 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.25.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $195.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a PE ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.83. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $154.49 and a 52-week high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.