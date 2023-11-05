Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.45 Million in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $71.57 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $87.83. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion and a PE ratio of 21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.14.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

