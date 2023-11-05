Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Invests $211,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,811,000 after purchasing an additional 956,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,476.4% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 859,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,310,000 after purchasing an additional 825,816 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $279.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.29. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $206.72 and a 52 week high of $295.07. The firm has a market cap of $91.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

