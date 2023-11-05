Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Invests $212,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,781 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after buying an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 50.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,021,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,269 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 12.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,264,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

Oracle Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $108.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $74.24 and a 52-week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

About Oracle



Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

