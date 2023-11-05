Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,819 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.8% of Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,255,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,131,844 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $314.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $330.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $305.49 and a 200 day moving average of $285.36.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on META. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. New Street Research raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.78.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

