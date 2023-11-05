Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 604 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,283,216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $20,114,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $94.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.65. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

