Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Takes $2.26 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,888,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,102,808,000 after purchasing an additional 107,404 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,364,000 after buying an additional 129,555 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,580,000 after buying an additional 1,071,347 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $670,512,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Public Storage by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,157,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,746,000 after acquiring an additional 30,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PSA. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.83.

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $253.26 on Friday. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.23.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.13 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.