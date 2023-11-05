Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Stock Up 2.5 %

Pfizer stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.26. 28,071,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,711,516. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $176.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

