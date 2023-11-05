Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Barclays

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.94.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

