PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of PFSweb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

PFSweb Stock Performance

PFSW stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.40 million, a PE ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.34. PFSweb has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $11.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.92 million for the quarter. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of PFSweb by 87.6% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 85,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in PFSweb in the second quarter valued at $550,000. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PFSweb by 56.6% in the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,278,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after acquiring an additional 823,831 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in PFSweb in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners boosted its holdings in PFSweb by 21.3% in the second quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,137,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 199,438 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information.

Featured Articles

