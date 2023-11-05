PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB) Stock Price Up 3.5%

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB – Get Free Report) rose 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 31,253 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 44,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of -0.01.

PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in PharmaCyte Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in PharmaCyte Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PharmaCyte Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PharmaCyte Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer, diabetes, and malignant ascites in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

