Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $6.22 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Philadelphia Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 35,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 8,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 18,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 19,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $107.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

