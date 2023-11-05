Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Acquires 49 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,070,000 after buying an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in Cummins by 0.7% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Cummins by 1.7% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Cummins by 30.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Cummins by 22.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Cummins Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of CMI stock opened at $225.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.04 and a 200-day moving average of $232.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.