Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Acquires Shares of 5,931 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $29.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IPG

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.