Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $349,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $74.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.82 and a 1-year high of $78.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.79.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

