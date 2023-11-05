Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lowered its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,186 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1,793.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,689,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,172,000 after buying an additional 2,547,532 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 160.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 687,496 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 35.7% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,475,000 after purchasing an additional 621,814 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Ares Capital by 10.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,303,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,188,000 after purchasing an additional 571,583 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Ares Capital by 98.0% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 899,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after purchasing an additional 445,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

