Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc reduced its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,528 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in HP were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in HP by 1.0% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 36,325 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 39,761 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in HP by 25.4% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in HP by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,550 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 0.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $27,784,063.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,013,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,209,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock worth $388,231,371 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ opened at $27.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.70. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

