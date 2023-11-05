Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 6,067 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 69.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in CSX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

