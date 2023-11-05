Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Cuts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5,876.2% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the second quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 8,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BLK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.75.

BlackRock Stock Up 2.1 %

BLK opened at $657.97 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $655.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $675.62.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 EPS for the current year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

