Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 96.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604,158 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $221,809,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $108,341,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 457.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $126.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.77. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

