Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,710 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,728,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 48.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,001,149 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $399,710,000 after acquiring an additional 652,439 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,025,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $38,130,921.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,363,870 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PANW. TheStreet downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.70.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $243.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.44. The firm has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of 193.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $265.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

