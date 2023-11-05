Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $850,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,877 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 104.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 44.8% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $152.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.06. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AXP

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.