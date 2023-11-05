Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 16.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.8% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in ServiceNow by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,603,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 519 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $283,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,584.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,603,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,989 shares of company stock worth $10,211,158 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW stock opened at $606.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $568.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $545.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $124.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.25 and a 52-week high of $614.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOW. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.