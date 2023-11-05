Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of AON by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.08.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $323.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.96. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $274.34 and a 12 month high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

