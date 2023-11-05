Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 176 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $81.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.79. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The firm has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.