Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 378 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,613,000 after purchasing an additional 92,228,344 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 76.9% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,450,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock opened at $107.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $118.79. The stock has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.36.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.98%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $57,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $57,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,050.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,202 shares of company stock worth $10,756,352 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Citigroup raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.42.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

