Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 67.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:PNW opened at $73.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $67.24 and a 12 month high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.25). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PNW. Barclays decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pinnacle West Capital

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.