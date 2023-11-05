Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Polaris by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 48,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 11,751 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PII opened at $92.65 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.15 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.64.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.71. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

PII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Polaris from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.77.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

