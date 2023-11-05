Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 7,474 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 2.1% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $27,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.9% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,008,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 749.5% in the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $11.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $882.68. 1,804,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,048. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $453.28 and a 52 week high of $925.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $364.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $856.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $816.94.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.07 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

