Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 103,433 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 103,433 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,367,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.16.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,323,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,820,257. The company has a market capitalization of $170.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $153.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,453 shares of company stock worth $6,696,031. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

