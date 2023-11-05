Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,917 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 1.9% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $25,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,710 shares of company stock worth $1,039,961 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.6 %

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,839,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,406,394. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.03.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

