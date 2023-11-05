Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,714 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 2.5% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $32,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,938,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,960,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.81. The company has a market capitalization of $120.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.