Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 14,294 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 220.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,294 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in American Tower by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,452,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,748,879,000 after buying an additional 213,815 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,733,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,985,706,000 after purchasing an additional 131,933 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in American Tower by 4.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,325,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,496,862,000 after purchasing an additional 284,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,027 shares of company stock worth $2,341,316 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 3.5 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $6.42 on Friday, hitting $190.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,417,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,532. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.12 and a 200-day moving average of $183.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.40.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

