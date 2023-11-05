Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 2,970 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,164 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 614.0% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,091 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,308,000 after purchasing an additional 32,756 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,614,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 89.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,438,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.30.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:UNH traded down $5.23 on Friday, hitting $530.90. 2,739,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,755,560. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $508.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $494.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.80. The company has a market cap of $491.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

