Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 30,152 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

VBR traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.85. 652,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,523. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

