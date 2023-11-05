Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.6% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $21,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 895.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,389,000 after acquiring an additional 94,579 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 356.0% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after acquiring an additional 31,860 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.2% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LMT stock traded down $4.70 on Friday, hitting $453.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,365,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $431.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.91.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

