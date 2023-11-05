Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,730 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 472,697 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.2% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,464,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.18. 19,005,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,791,189. The stock has a market cap of $178.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.65. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $30.38 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

