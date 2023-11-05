Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Decreases Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 98,968.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,926 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,057,000 after buying an additional 864,824 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $89,331,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Diageo by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after buying an additional 433,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,187,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,830,000 after acquiring an additional 313,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DEO. StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.53) to GBX 2,950 ($35.90) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.43) to GBX 4,440 ($54.03) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($46.85) to GBX 3,800 ($46.24) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.61. The stock had a trading volume of 442,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,982. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.39. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $146.60 and a twelve month high of $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $2.5089 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

