Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 10,597 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up 1.2% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $16,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 43.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 101.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on FDX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

View Our Latest Report on FedEx

FedEx Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:FDX traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $247.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,785. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $154.10 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.99.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.