Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.30. 1,261,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,152. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.63. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $231.49 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The stock has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

