Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $11.10 Million Stock Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 802.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,682 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 2.12% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $11,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XONE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000.

XONE stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.65. The stock had a trading volume of 54,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,622. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $52.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.70.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

