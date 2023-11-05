Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $13.43 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,173 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $13,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,324,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,760,000 after buying an additional 314,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,609,000 after buying an additional 19,056,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,867,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,159,000 after buying an additional 159,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $3,416,206,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 907,655 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,714,805. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price objective (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock traded down $12.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $567.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,056,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,636. The company has a market capitalization of $539.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $570.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $494.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.