Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $13.98 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,842 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $13,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.62. The company had a trading volume of 16,147,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,054,430. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $151.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.64. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

