Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $15.04 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,591 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.1% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,100 shares of company stock worth $17,368,639. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.60. 5,030,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,904,822. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.18. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.32 and a 52 week high of $250.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 21.71%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

