Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $17.88 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 1.4% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $17,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $716,880,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,745,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25,763.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,815,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,592 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,558,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,435,000 after purchasing an additional 874,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,850,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.33. 3,500,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,239. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

