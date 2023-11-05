Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $23.78 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 38,124 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.8% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $23,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $314.60. 16,764,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,723,525. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $305.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.36. The firm has a market cap of $809.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total value of $213,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,173,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,131,844. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on META. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. China Renaissance raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.78.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

