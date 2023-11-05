Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $23.78 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 38,124 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.8% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $23,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $48,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $314.60. 16,764,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,723,525. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.36. The company has a market capitalization of $809.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $330.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,328.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,494,328.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,131,844 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.78.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

